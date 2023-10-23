Happy Birthday! It’s Malaika Arora’s birthday and here’s how she celebrated it, read to know how Arjun Kapoor wished

We see and very much adore Malaika Arora for the beauty she is and for the sense of style that she has. No matter what Malaika wears, she knows how to carry it.
MUMBAI: Malaika Arora has always grabbed attention wherever she goes. Be it being spotted outside her yoga class, on cozy dates with Arjun Kapoor or for her amazing fashion sense and social media posts. The Dil Se dancer never fails to grab eyeballs. A while ago, she was making headlines for her break-up rumors with Arjun Kapoor.

Also read - OMG! Malaika Arora massively backlashed by the netizens for her recent airport attire, scroll down to know more

Today Malaika is trending as it’s her birthday and her fans are showering her with love and blessings while the actress is having the time of her life.

This time, Maliakha has posted a series of pictures showing how she spent her special day.

Check it out below:

As we can see in the caption how Malaika mentions that she has turned 48 this year and expresses how grateful she is to her people, her peace and her calm.

As we can see in the pictures how she enjoyed her time but this isn’t enough.

Arjun Kapoor also posted a picture and wished a very happy birthday to MalaikaArora. Check out the post below:

This isn’t just a picture, but the happiness in it, erases all the rumour about their break-up and proves that their love is strong as ever.

As we can read the caption, “Happy Birthday Baby !!!

This picture is us,

You bring the smile, the joy, the light & I’ll always have your back even thru the chaos…”

Also read - Malaika Arora: 'I want to do things for myself'

We wish Malaika Arora a very happy birthday.

Are you a fan of Malaika? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

