Happy Birthday! Its Karan Deol's birthday and Rajveer Deol has the sweetest message for his elder brother, check it out

It’s Karan Deol’s birthday today and while there are fans of the actor wishing him and showering their love, Rajveer Deol has posted a cute childhood picture of them together.
MUMBAI: Actor Karan Deol, son of actor Sunny Deol, has made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the audiences with his debut movie ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’. After watching the movie, the audience was found to be in love with the actor’s performance, his cute looks and also his amazing action.

The actor recently tied knots with his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya and the wedding celebration was admired by the people.

On the other hand, we have Rajveer Deol, Karan Deol’s younger brother and Sunny Deol’s younger son, who recently debuted with the movie Dono where he was paired opposite Paloma Dhillon, daughter of the actress Poonam Dhillon.

Rajveer Deol was praised for his performance and his confidence which really won the audience’s heart. The movie was also loved by the audiences and the fans love the connection and the bond between Rajveer Deol and Karan Deol.

Talking about the bond between the two brothers, It’s Karan Deol’s birthday today and while there are fans of the actor wishing him and showering their love, Rajveer Deol has posted a cute childhood picture of them together, wishing Karan Deol a happy birthday.

Take a look at the post below:

A few months ago we had seen Sunny celebrating his birthday with his sons Rajveer and Karan where the people saw the sweet bond between the father and the sons.

Now seeing this childhood picture of the two brothers, the netizens and the fans of the actors are really loving the bond between the two brothers.

