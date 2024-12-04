MUMBAI : Happy Birthday Jigar Saraiya: Times when the music icon gave us a major fashion goal

Jigar Saraiya the multi-talented musician isn't just known for his chart-topping music and stellar performances; he's often also applauded for his fashion choices. Ruling the music world, he also rocks the red carpet appearances, and if social media is anything to go by, he sure knows how to make style statements too. He's got this mix of classic and modern fashion that really stands out.

On his birthday, let's talk about five times when the music icon showed off his fashionable side too.

When it comes to timeless elegance, nothing quite compares to a perfectly tailored suit. And Jigar Saraiya effortlessly shows this with yet another impeccable look. Sporting an amethyst-colored blazer paired with a crisp blue shirt and cardinal-colored pants, Jigar showcases his knack for combining bold hues with refined style, Completing the look with round spectacles and black loafers.

Looking to keep it simple yet stylish for your birthday? Look no further than the timeless classic! Nothing beats the combination of a black round-neck T-shirt and blue denim, a look that exudes effortless cool. Adding a touch of sophistication, Jigar completed this classic look by layering it with a long trench coat and finishing it off with brown Chelsea shoes. With this look, Jigar proves that sometimes, less is indeed more when it comes to birthday style.

Looking for another simple yet classic look? Just go for the timeless combo: a black shirt with blue jeans. And who better to embody this timeless combination than Jigar Saraiya! Known for his great music, Jigar also shows that simplicity is the way to go in fashion as he rocks this classic look, adding a watch to complete the look.

Rocking the monochrome trend, he effortlessly wears white from head to toe, showing off his classy taste. To spice it up, he adds a colorful neck scarf for a fun twist. By always trying new fashion trends and paying attention to the little details, Jigar shows that keeping it simple can still make a big impact.

Another day, another monochrome vibe for Jigar Saraiya. This time, he sets the tone with a green coord set, showcasing his approach to fashion. To complete the look Instead of sticking to all green, he wore white shoes to break the look. It's a cool move that makes his outfit stand out. Jigar always knows how to mix classy and creative, showing he's ahead of the game in fashion.