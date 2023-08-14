Happy Birthday Johnny Lever! From Baazigar to Housefull 4, memorable films of the comedy king

MUMBAI: Johnny Lever is a name synonymous with comic timing and a clean sense of humor. The actor/comedian who started his career with stand-up comedy shows at events, is today called the King of Comedy. His jokes can crack up people of all ages, races and strata of society. His 4 decade plus long career and rags to riches story is truly an inspiration to many.

Also Read-https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/what-johnny-lever-reveals-the-reason-behind-cirkus-failing-make-mark-says-there

As Johnny Lever celebrates his 66th birthday today, let us take a look at some of his finest performances where he left his fans in splits and left an impressionable mark on the film itself;

Baazigar

Johnny’s role of Babulal is one of the most adored characters. Along with Shah Rukh Khan’s amazing negative character, Lever's hilarious act was a winner.

Baadshah

Johnny’s character Ram Lal was one of the highlights of this actin comedy films that also starred Twinkle Khanna.

Awara Paagal Deewana

His role of the adorable gangster Chota Chatri won hearts. The film had an ensemble cast and got mixed reviews but Johnny’s performance is not to be missed in the film.

Golmaal 3

Johnny’s hilarious act as Pappi Bhai who has a habit of forgetting things caught the attention of many and is one of the highlights of the Rohit Shetty comedy film.

Dulhe Raja

Lever’s character of Baankey Lal Chaurasia was a super hit and fans couldn’t get enough of the comedy dialogues. His comic timing and one liners made him a crucial part of the story line.

Housefull 4

Johnny Lever’s amazing comic timing and screen presence is not to be missed in this installment as well! He is truly a comedy genius and it is not everyone’s cup of tea to leave the audience rolling in laughter.

Also Read-

https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/awesome-india-s-richest-comedian-and-it-s-not-kapil-sharma-johnny-lever-or-rajpal

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Zee News