Happy Birthday Kajol! Here are the best performances of the actress that left fans spellbound

MUMBAI: Kajol is one actress who has left audiences spellbound with every character that she has portrayed on screen. Her charismatic screen presence that makes fans fall in love with her has not changed even today after decades of her being in the industry. She’s been part of some of the biggest hits in Indian film history and two of them include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Also Read- Must Read! When Kajol said her films DDLJ and K3G ruined Karwa Chauth for women, said “...as long as you are looking good while you are starving”

As the talented and bubbly actress celebrates her 49th birthday, let’s take a look at some of her finest performances that defined Hindi cinema.

Dilwale Dulnaia Le Jayenge

Her role as Simran was demure yet headstrong and loved by all. The film became one of the highest grossing in cinema history.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The role of Anjali who is vivacious and tomboyish won Kajol accolades. The film is known for her hit jodi with Shah Rukh Khan.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Kajol showed her flair for comedy in the film along with a balanced dose of emotional scenes.

Baazigar

One of the earliest films where she showed a strong character who seeks revenge for her sister’s murder won her praises.

Dushman

Kajol played a double role in the film and took the complexities and versatile differences in both roles in her stride.

Gupt

Kajol was the surprise package playing the obsessive and psychopathic killer. She aced the negative role and surprised everyone.

My Name is Khan

Kajol portrayed immense strength in the emotional depth of the character that showed her deal with a tragic loss of a loved one. She was applauded for her performance.

Also Read- What! Kajol gives a befitting reply to netizens judging her daughter Nysa, says “She has the right to do whatever she wants…”

Which is your favorite film and Kajol's character? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Free Press Journal