Happy birthday, Kashmera Shah

03 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: Actress Kashmira Shah is well known for her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss as well as dance couple reality show Nach Baliye. She has also proved her acting chops in several daily soaps and Bollywood films.

Kashmera rang in her 48th birthday in Goa yesterday (December 2) with her husband Krushna Abhishek, their sons, and close friends. The actress looked her stylish best in beach wear. She is certainly ageing in reverse. Kashmera can be seen in a monokini with a white cover-up. Kashmera and Krushna got married in 2013 and have two sons via surrogacy.

Have a look at a few of her birthday pictures below.

 

Goa is the actress’ favourite place to be, and we are sure she had a blast with her family and friends!

Here’s wishing her a very happy belated birthday.

