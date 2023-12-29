Happy Birthday! Kriti Kharbanda has the cutest message for her beau Pulkit Samrat on his birthday, deets inside

MUMBAI: Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are one of the most talked about couples in B-town. They are now a couple in the Hindi film industry who never shy away from expressing their love for each other. They have always been vocal about their relationship and fans love that about them. Well, these two stars also often take to their Instagram handle to share pictures that are proof of the fact that they are head-over-heels in love with each other.

Pulkit Samrat is known for his amazing performance in the Fukrey franchise and Kriti Kharbanda is known for movies like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Housefull 4, Raaz Reboot, Pagalpanti, Guest Inn London and many more. The actress has also appeared in South movies like Ongole Gittha, Bruce Lee: The Fighter and many more.

The couple did not open up about their relationship in the beginning but later on, they did not just open up about it but we also started seeing how the actors express love for each other online.

Now Pulkit Samrat is celebrating his birthday today and has turned 40. On the occasion of his birthday, actress Kriti Kharbanda has shared a series of cute and lovely pictures with the cutest and most romantic note for her love.

Take a look at the post below where we can see how the couple is madly in love with each other:

As we can see in the pictures, the couple looks really made-for-each-other and Kriti’s note for Pulkit has all the love a person can have for their loved one.

What do you think about this lovely couple? Tell us in the comment section below.

