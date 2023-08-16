Happy Birthday Manisha Koirala! From Bombay to Sanju, here are the mesmerizing performances of the gorgeous actress

Manisha, who was last seen in the Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada as his mother, celebrates her 53rd birthday today.
Manisha

MUMBAI: Manisha Koirala is one of the most loved actresses of the HIndi Film industry. She ruled the 90’s with films like Saudagar, Bombay, 1942: A Love Story and many more. Of late, Manisha has started taking up character roles. With age she has smoothly progressed into taking up mature roles and made peace with not being the lead or the center of attraction of the movie.

Manisha, who was last seen in the Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada as his mother, celebrates her 53rd birthday today. From Dil Se, Bombay to Sanju, the stunning actress has lit up the screens with her effortless performances. Here’s an ode to her many characters onscreen;

Bombay

Manisha aced the role of a Muslim girl who falls in love with a Hindu man. The beauty and innocence of her performance won millions of hearts.

Dil Se

Playing a sexual assault victim who turns into a terrorist was quite a challenging role which was played beautifully by Manisha. Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan was loved by critics. 

Khamoshi

One of her finest performances in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Khamoshi, Manish nailed the role of Annie. Her chemistry with Salman Khan was on point.

Mann

This romantic drama was a treat for Manisha’s fans. The tale of love and sacrifice won the hearts of many. 

Lajja

This women centric film won the hearts of many. The film spoke largely about the injustice done to women in our society and Manisha nailed her part leaving a lasting impression.

Sanju

Stepping into the shoes of late actress Nargis must have been a challenging task, but Manisha played it to the hilt playing the mother of Ranbir Kapoor.

Manisha will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT series Heeramandi, which will also mark her OTT debut.

