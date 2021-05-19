Happy Birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Here are some lesser known facts about the actor

MUMBAI: One of the versatile actors of Bollywood is actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor, over the time, has proved his personality with his different types of roles and movies. From movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raees and Manjhi, we have seen the different shades of the actor. The actor has also made his strong mark in the digital world with the web series Sacred Games, and different web movies like Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men.

The actor is celebrating his 47th birthday today, and on this special occasion let us have a look at some lesser known facts about the actor.

1. Started as junior artist

How can we forget the immense contribution of the actor in the movies like Kahani, Gangs of Wasseypur and few others but very few know that the actor was cast as the junior artist in films like Munna Bhai MBBS and Sarfarosh from where he proved his versatility.

2. Ventured into professions like watchmen and a chemist worker

Way before making his acting debut actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui had ventured into an in unimaginable profession of watchmen and chemist worker

3. Watched only 5 films before coming to Mumbai

Before coming to Mumbai, Nawaz had seen only five films. We wonder which are those films that inspired the actor to pursue his dreams.

4. The actor got married at a very young age

Nawaz got married at a very young age even before his innings in Bollywood. Nawaz married Anjali Siddiqui while he was still struggling in the Tinsel Town.

5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui considers Ashish Vidyarthi as his Idol

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has his role model, and he considers Ashish Vidyarthi as his idol.

6. Imitating random film scenes in front of the mirror

Another reason why the actor has the sharpest acting skill is because the actor used to stand in front of the mirror and imitate random film scenes.

7. Late Irfan Khan cried while watching this scene of the actor

Like few other movies, Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his small appearance in the movie New York which was released in the year 2009. Nawaz's gut-wrenching performance made his co-star Irfan Khan cry.

Well these are a few unknown facts about the actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. What are your views on the actor? Let us know in the comments section below.

