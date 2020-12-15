Happy birthday, Nupur Sanon: Do you think the diva will make it big in Bollywood?

MUMBAI: Nupur Sanon made her industry debut with a romantic music video with Akshay Kumar titled “Filhaal,” which was a massive hit and was loved by the audiences. The actress was appreciated for her expressions and acting in the music video, and fans also loved her for her cute looks. She began to rule the hearts of millions subsequently.

The second version of the song Filhall was also largely appreciated. Nupur Sanon is celebrating her 25th birthday today, and we wonder whether she will make her grand entry and make it big in Bollywood.

Well, after her song. fans all over commented that they wanted to see the actress in Bollywood movies, and they are eagerly waiting for some sort of announcement to happen.

There is no doubt that she has the potential to become one of the finest stars, and the glimpse that we have seen in the music video with Akshay Kumar proves that. What are your thoughts on her? Hit the comments section below.

Team TellyChakkar wishes the star a very happy birthday!

