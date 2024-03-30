Happy Birthday Palak Muchhal! From Tum Hi Ho to Kaun Tujhe, check out the 5 romantic songs of the singer

MUMBAI : Palak Muchhal is one of the most loved Hindi playback singers of our time. She has lent her voice to some hit chartbusters of this generation. As the gorgeous singer celebrates her 32nd birthday, let us take a look at the top romantic songs of the singer that have captured and tugged at our heart strings.

Palak began her career with the Kalyanji-Anandji little star concert. Palak has sung in 17 languages including Kannada and Malayali. Today, let us take a look at some of her heartfelt songs.

Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui)

Tum Hi Ho from the film Aashiqui is one of the first songs that comes to our mind when we think of a romantic song. It featured Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur and their chemistry is amazing.

Photocopy (Jai Ho)

The song is one of the most fun and entertaining songs. It's a peppy song featuring Salman Khan and Daisy Shah.

Jumme Ki Raat (Kick)

This foot tapping dance number featuring Jacqueline Fernandes and Salman Khan is still a dance anthem at many parties.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

This vibrant and fun song features Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan.

Kaun Tujhe (M.S Dhoni)

This sweet and romantic song featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani is still a memorable song.

