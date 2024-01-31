Happy Birthday! Preity Zinta Birthday 2024: Untold Stories About the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' Star

MUMBAI: On this special occasion of Preity Zinta's birthday, let's unravel some lesser-known facets about the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star, who has not only graced the silver screen but has also made her mark as an entrepreneur and a co-owner of the Kings XI Punjab team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

1. Army Kid with Strong Values:

Preity Zinta, born on January 31, 1975, is an Army kid, reflecting her strong work ethics and diligence. Despite losing her parents as a teenager, they instilled deep values that shaped her into the accomplished individual she is today.

2. Academic Achievements:

Preity pursued her graduation in English literature and Psychology and later completed her post-graduation in criminal psychology. In 2010, the East College of London honored her with an Art degree for her contributions to cinema and humanitarian work.

3. Trained Kathak Dancer:

Behind Preity Zinta's groovy dance moves lies the fact that she is a trained Kathak dancer. Her proficiency in dance adds an extra layer to her versatile talent.

4. Love Story with Gene Goodenough:

Preity Zinta met her husband, Gene Goodenough, in Santa Monica, Los Angeles. Their love story spanned five years before they tied the knot, showcasing a beautiful chapter in the actress's personal life.

5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Fan:

Preity Zinta openly expressed her admiration for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, admitting to having a significant girl crush on her after watching 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.' This revelation sparked a playful response from Abhishek Bachchan.

6. 'The Simpsons' Fan:

Reports suggest that Preity Zinta is a dedicated fan of the hit TV series 'The Simpsons,' showcasing her lighter side and love for entertainment beyond the silver screen.

7. Food Preferences:

Preity Zinta's favorite dish is reported to be 'kadi chawal,' and she has a sweet tooth for ice creams, contributing to her relatable love for comfort food.

8. Inspirations in Bollywood and Hollywood:

In Bollywood, Preity looks up to legendary figures like (late) Guru Dutt, (late) Madhubala, Waheeda Rehman, and (late) Sridevi. In Hollywood, her admiration extends to the exceptional talent of Al Pacino.

As Preity Zinta adds another year to her journey, these untold stories provide a glimpse into the diverse and fascinating aspects of her life beyond the glamour of the film industry.

Credit: Mid Day



