Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte! Stunning pictures shared by Kate Middleton inside

MUMBAI: Even though the world is witnessing difficult times, the Royal Family has had several reasons to celebrate in the past few weeks...from Prince William and Kate Middleton recently commemorating their ninth wedding anniversary to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis turning 94 and two, respectively. Princess Charlotte, William and Kate's second child celebrates her fifth birthday today, and is currently with her family at their Sandringham country home, while under quarantine.

To celebrate the special day, Kate took to Kensington Palace's Instagram page to share stunning photos of her munchkin. Besides a beautiful close-up photo, we see William and Kate have instilled their philanthropic side early on Charlotte as she is seen packing up and delivering food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area along with her family. When you check the comments section, many feel that Charlotte is the mini Queen as she looks so much like her grandmother.

