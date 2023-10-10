Happy birthday Rekha Ji! Let us have a look at the range expensive Kanjeevaram sarees of the actress

MUMBAI: Actress Rekha is indeed one of the versatile and legendary actresses we have in Indian cinema, over the time the actress with her great craft and her skills has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans and also at the Indian cinema. The actress with her great movies, different characters and her dance and expression has made a solid mark in the industry.

The actress has turned 69 today and on this special occasion let us have a look at some of the brilliant range and collection of Kanjeevaram sarees which the actress has. Over the time we have seen the actress Rekha gracing different parties and event in her superb appearance in different forms of Kanjeevaram sarees.

Also read - Box office! Fukrey 3 and Mission Raniganj shows decent business, whereas Jawan continues to roar, have a look at the collection

These sarees of the actress Rekha definitely grab the attention of the fans in different parties and events, and it is said that these Kanjeevaram sarees are priced between 40 thousands to nearly a lakh. Indeed the way the legendary actress Rekha carries these Sarees is very unique and that makes it more special.

Team Tellychakkar wishes the actress a very Happy Birthday!

What are your views of this collection of Kanjeevaram sarees of the actress Rekha, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - Happy birthday Rakul Preet Singh! Have a look at the remarkable transformation of the actress