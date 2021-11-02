HAPPY BIRTHDAY Shah Rukh Khan! What makes us fall in love with the Badshah of Bollywood every time

MUMBAI: In the late ’80s, a lanky looking Delhi boy came as an actor on the small screen in the show Fauji. The innocence on his face just couldn’t let anyone decipher that this face is going to be a representation of a nation of billions someday. From conquering the small screen, to the big screen and even the overseas market, Shah Rukh Khan has done it all. It’s not just because of a film title that he is referred to as the Badshah of Bollywood, he has indeed earned it.

SRK’s histrionics are beyond question. He has proven himself over and over again for over three decades, so talking about that is just futile. But it’s his persona off the screen that makes the audience fall in love with him even more.

The actor’s wit and humour are what set him apart. Be it a question on his sexuality, his profession or even the stupidest question out there, SRK’s wit is always there at disposal. From calling himself “trysexual, who loves to try everything” to taking cases of interviewers, including his close friend Karan Johar on his chat show, SRK has always won hearts.

SRK is aware of his stardom and acknowledges that. He doesn’t fake humility or shows ego either, his attitude reflects his stature combined with basic human decency that makes him like the perfect human being. On David Letterman’s show he had mentioned that he doesn’t miss the normal life as he has worked hard to reach the place where he is. But that attitude doesn’t make him feel superior to any human being in other aspects of life.

He tries to interact with his fans whenever possible. Being a man of his stature, it’s not possible for SRK to interact with his fans one-on-one so easily and frequently, and honestly, neither does things like Instagram live or such suits his personality. But he still finds time to talk to his fans via his #AskSRK sessions on Twitter, and for anyone following him, that session is a goldmine, where you get to see a wide spectrum of the superstar’s personality.

Throughout his career, with the work that he has done, SRK has created an irreplaceable place for himself in cinematic history. Many might come and go but it’s nearly impossible to even imagine someone else enjoying the stardom and following that he enjoys, and deservedly so.

