Happy Birthday Sharad Kelkar!From Bahubaali to XXX: Return of Xander Cage, times when the actor left us speechless with his intense voiceover

MUMBAI: Sharad Kelkar, an actor, has set the bar high when it comes to diversifying into other forms of entertainment. The actor, a true professional, has appeared in regional films, Bollywood, television, and online series, and is a well-known voice actor. As the incredible The Family Man actor celebrates his 47th birthday today let us have a look at his incredible dubbing skills and how he has used his voice in many films not just in India but internationally as well.

Also Read-Sharad Kelkar's 'work culture shock' moment with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Baahubali is one of the grandest films and biggest blockbusters. Sharad dubbed for the lead actor Prabhas in the film and his voice was simply perfect for him.

Sharad dubbed for Hollywood actor Oscar Isaac in the Hindi version of the film X Men: Apocalypse.

XXX: Return of Xander Cage has Deepika Padukone making her Hollywood Debut with VIn Diesel. Sharad dubbed for Vin in the film.

Dasara was one of the most popular Telugu language Period films. Sharad dubbed the hIndi dialogues for actor Nani in the film.

Also Read- Oh No! Sharad Kelkar makes a candid confession about getting kicked off from his first show and how it altered his life; Says ‘I was really helpless’

Also Om Raut’s recently released debacle Adipurush had Sharad give his voice. He dubbed for Prabhas’s Hindi dialogues.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-PinkVIlla