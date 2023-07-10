Happy Birthday Sharad Kelkar!From Bahubaali to XXX: Return of Xander Cage, times when the actor left us speechless with his intense voiceover

Baahubali is one of the grandest films and biggest blockbusters. Sharad dubbed for the lead actor Prabhas in the film and his voice was simply perfect for him. Sharad dubbed for Hollywood actor Oscar Isaac in the Hindi version of the film X Men: Apocalypse.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 19:15
movie_image: 
Sharad

MUMBAI: Sharad Kelkar, an actor, has set the bar high when it comes to diversifying into other forms of entertainment. The actor, a true professional, has appeared in regional films, Bollywood, television, and online series, and is a well-known voice actor. As the incredible The Family Man actor celebrates his 47th birthday today let us have a look at his incredible dubbing skills and how he has used his voice in many films not just in India but internationally as well.

Also Read-Sharad Kelkar's 'work culture shock' moment with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Baahubali is one of the grandest films and biggest blockbusters. Sharad dubbed for the lead actor Prabhas in the film and his voice was simply perfect for him.

Sharad dubbed for Hollywood actor Oscar Isaac in the Hindi version of the film X Men: Apocalypse.

XXX: Return of Xander Cage has Deepika Padukone making her Hollywood Debut with VIn Diesel. Sharad dubbed for Vin in the film.

Dasara was one of the most popular Telugu language Period films. Sharad dubbed the hIndi dialogues for  actor Nani in the film.

Also Read- Oh No! Sharad Kelkar makes a candid confession about getting kicked off from his first show and how it altered his life; Says ‘I was really helpless’

Also Om Raut’s recently released debacle Adipurush had Sharad give his voice. He dubbed for Prabhas’s Hindi dialogues. 

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-PinkVIlla 

Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar Sharad Kelkar Saloni Bairi piya The legend of Hanuman The Family Man Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 19:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
MUMBAI: The makers of Leo, which is gearing up for a pan-Indian release this month, is facing issues with theatre...
Exclusive! Vaibhav wants love from Mrunal and property from Vandana, has a plan for both
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s new show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ is a refreshing love story. Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli...
Woah! To all the Anupamaa lovers, here’s Rupali Ganguly from her debut show, check it out
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about his first impression on Jab We Met, read more
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is a prolific actor who has made a mark for himself in the 20 years that he has worked in movies...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Sriti Jha shares a special message for Arjit Taneja as he preps for the semi – finale round
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Woah! Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal to join the panel with the rest of the Sharks in Shark Tank India 3
MUMBAI:The makers of the popular TV reality show, Shark Tank India have added another name to the existing panel of...
Recent Stories
Thalapathy
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
Latest Video
Related Stories
Thalapathy
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
Shahid
Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about his first impression on Jab We Met, read more
Tabu
Woah! Tabu talks about playing a police officer in her previous films and a RAW agent in the upcoming one
Ali
Ali Merchant set to make Bollywood debut as a lead, in a film produced by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother Faizuddin Siddiqui!
Priyanka
OMG! Priyanka Chopra wants to protect her nieces amid the Sophie Turner - Joe Jonas divorce
Atlee
What! Atlee refers to Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan as 'wife' and 'mother', here's why