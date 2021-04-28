Happy birthday Sharman Joshi! Checkout the unseen pictures of the actor and his wife

MUMBAI: Actor Sharman Joshi has made his strong mark in Bollywood with his amazing acting skills and comedy timing over the time we have seen different shades of actor in different movies how can we forget movies like Golmaal Fun Unlimited, style, Rang De Basanti, and few others.

Today the actor turned 42 and on this occasion, let us have work look at a few unseen pictures of the actor with his wife Prerana Chopra, who is the daughter of Prem Chopra.

ALSO READ - (Allu Arjun tested covid positive)

Have a look:

Well indeed these pictures of the actor defines the companionship and love. No doubt these pictures of the actor surely gives us major couple goals to follow.

How will you rate these pictures of the actor with his wife do let us know in the comment section below.

Team TellyChakkar wishes the actor Sharman Joshi a very happy birthday.

On the work front the actor was last seen in movie Mera Fauji calling which was released in theatres earlier this year, the actor was also seen in ALTBalaji web series titled Baarish. The actor is now all set to be seen in Abbas Mustan thriller titled penthouse which will have an OTT release later this year.

For more news from the world of Bollywood television and digital stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ - (Shraddha Kapoor or Disha Patani who looks hot and fit in their gym wear)