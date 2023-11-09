Happy Birthday Shriya Saran! Here are the times the Drishyam 2 actress took our breath away with her social media posts

As the actress who has also been seen in blockbuster Tamil and Telugu films, celebrates her 41st birthday, let’s take a look at some of the breathtaking social media posts of the actress
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 11:32
movie_image: 
Shriya Saran

MUMBAI: Shriya Saran is an actress who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi-language films. Although Saran aspired to become a well-known dancer, she became an actress with her film debut in 2001 with the Telugu film Ishtam, and had her first commercial success with Nuvve Nuvve. She gained fame in Bollywood with films Drishyam and Drishyam 2.

As the actress who has also been seen in blockbuster Tamil and Telugu films, celebrates her 41st birthday, let’s take a look at some of the breathtaking social media posts of the actress that are sure to make your jaws drop;

Apart from her brilliant acting skills, Shriya is also known for her glamorous outfits and uber cool style. She is married to Andrei Koscheev and has a two year old daughter Radha with him. Which look from above is your favorite? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Latestly

Shriya Saran Drishyam Drishyam 2 Ajay Devgn Awarapan Paisa Vasool RRR Movie News TellyChakkar
