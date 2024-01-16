Happy Birthday! Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his birthday with the love of his life Kiara Advani, check out this adorable video

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra has been in the industry for some time now and has made a name for himself. The actor has a massive fan following and his fans love him for all the characters that he has played.

Sidharth makes it to headlines for his upcoming movies and his love life with Kiara Advani. He debuted with the movie Student of The Year along with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

The actor is all set for his upcoming action thriller OTT series Indian Police Force, Sushwanth Prakash and Rohit Shetty’s debut series. The series also features Vivek Oberoi, SHilpa Shetty, Sharad Kelkar and Nikitin Dheer. The action packed series will have 7 episodes and it will be a tribute to the Indian police officers’ unwavering commitment, selfless duty, and ardent patriotism. The first episode of the series will air on Prime Video on January 19, 2024. Later, Sidharth will be seen in the movie Yodha.

Today is Sidharth Malhotra's birthday. Today marks his 39th birthday, and the Shershah actor celebrated his birthday with his loved ones and friends. Kiara Advani's parents, Jagdeep Advani and Genevieve Jaffrey were seen coming up for the actor's 39th birthday celebration yesterday.

Now we got to see his birthday celebration along with his wife Kiara Advani. Fans had been anxiously awaiting behind-the-scenes photos from Sidharth Malhotra's birthday celebration ever since Kiara Advani was spotted by the media. Check out the video below:

The pair got married in February 2023, and they will commemorate their first wedding anniversary the following month.

We wish Sidharth Malhotra a very happy birthday and best of luck for his upcoming series.

