Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Here are the times when the actress raised temperatures with her hotness

MUMBAI: Karanjit Kaur Vohra, also famously known as Sunny Leone is a name who needs no introduction, the actress over time had made a strong mark in Bollywood industry with her hot and sizzling looks, with her amazing acting skills and for dance performances. The actress who was appeared on Indian reality show Bigg Boss was loved by the fans and later was very well appreciated in her Bollywood debut Jism 2.

Later the actress was seen in movies like Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014), Ek Paheli Leela (2015), Tera Intezaar (2017), and the Malayalam film Madhura Raja in 2019.Over the time the actress has won several hearts with her acting, looks and her dance numbers, today the actress has turned 40, and on this occasion let us have a look at the times when the Diva raised temperature with her hotness.

Indeed we really cannot take our eyes off these hot and sizzling pictures of the model actress Sunny Leone as she surely knows how to raise the temperature with her hotness and grab the attention of the fans.

Team TellyChakkar wishes Sunny Leone Happy Birthday.

On the work front the actress Sunny Leone has a few movies with special appearances in the songs.

