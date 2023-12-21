Happy Birthday Tamannaah Bhatia! Times when the Lust Stories 2 actress slayed with her fashionable attire

Tamannaah Bhatia

MUMBAI: Tamannaah Bhatia has come a long way in her career. From starting in the South industry to making her mark in the Hindi film industry, Tamannaah has amassed a massive fan following over the years. The actress who was recently seen in the OTT series Jee Karda also made headlines for the latest OTT Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. 

Tamannaah has been ruling the year as she got accolades for her performances, and red carpet appearances. The gorgeous actress has been making headlines for the past couple of months for her relationship with Dahaad actor Vijay Verma.

As the actress celebrates her birthday on 21st December, let us take a look at the times she has impressed her fans with her amazing fashion choices with a little help from her stylist Shaleena Nathani. 

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in Bhola Shankar and Jailer. While Bhola Shankar stars Chiranjeevi, Jailer has Rajnikanth in the lead.

