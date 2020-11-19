Happy birthday, Tara Sutaria! Here is proof that the actress is a style icon

MUMBAI: Tara Sutaria celebrates her 25th birthday on November 19. The actress is currently in the Maldives with Aadar Jain. Tara made her Bollywood debut in 2019 and has become quite popular. Fans like her not only for her films but for her fashion choices too. She always makes a show-stopper statement with her outfits.

The diva keeps bringing the newest fashion to the table with her sartorial choices. Tara is a qualified dancer as well as a singer. The beautiful singer has been singing from the age of seven. The actor has recorded songs in India as well as in Hollywood for films. She has sung in Bollywood movies like Taare Zameen Par and Guzaarish.

As the diva turned a year older today, here's a look at the times when she gave us major fashion goals with her outfits.

She looks glam as she wears a white blazer as a dress without a shirt and makes a bold statement with it!

Tara looks absolutely glamorous as she sports a black-hued bikini with a plunging neckline paired with a big statement hat.

The actress wears a shimmery bandeau top for a party instead of a sequined dress. She styles it with a long jacket and mini skirt.

Credits: Pinkvilla