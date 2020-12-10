Happy Birthday Vidyut Jamwal: 5 times when actor gave major fitness goals

MUMBAI: When it comes to action stars in Bollywood, the list is incomplete without taking one name and that is, none other than Vidyut Jamwal, the actor with his amazing acting skills has made a strong mark in Bollywood, he never fails to impress the fans with his acting and with no doubt action sequences.

How can we forget the great action sequence and stunts performed by the actor in movies like Commando 1,2, 3, Force, Junglee and few others, the actor went to break several records when it comes to action and stunts, and made his action movies one level up every time.

Today the actor turned 40 and the fans are not keeping calm to wish the action star on his 4oth Birthday, and today let us look at a few workout and fitness posts of the actor where he was seen giving major fitness goals.

Here are times when the star gave major fitness goals:

Looking at these posts it is clear that the actor is a real solid and rough and tough person when it comes to making the impossible, possible and no doubt he motivates and inspires all his fans through these posts to stay fit and healthy and work towards fitness in our lives.

