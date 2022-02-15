Happy Family! Randhir Kapoor celebrates his 75th birthday with the entire Kapoor clan at his Residence

MUMBAI: Randhir Kapoor turned a year older today and the Kapoor clan once again made sure to make the veteran actor feel special on his special day. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had earlier penned a sweet note for Randhir, was spotted at the senior actor’s residence as she had arrived for the celebration with Taimur Ali Khan. And now, Karisma Kapoor was also papped along with nephew Jeh outside Randhir’s residence.

Kunal Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Babita, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, etc were also seen arriving at Randhir Kapoor’s residence. On the other hand, Aadar Jain also made an appearance with his girlfriend Tara Sutaria for the family lunch. Karisma made a statement in her Indo-western outfit with floral print. She was seen holding little Jeh in her arms as they made their way inside Randhir’s residence.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Randhir’s birthday, Karisma shared a video on social media featuring several priceless throwback pics of the veteran actor with his family. Interestingly, the video had Randhir’s popular song Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani being played in the background. Karisma captioned the post as, “Always stay young at heart my papa. Happy 75th birthday! We love you sooo much, you are the best. #YehJawaniHaiDewani”.

Credit: Pinkvilla