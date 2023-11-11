Happy Times! Can you guess if it’s Rangoli or Holi at the Pataudi House? Check out the deets inside

Here we are with a couple of inside pictures from this very relatable and cute celebration of Diwali at the Pataudi house.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 18:03
movie_image: 
Pataudi

MUMBAI: Festivals bring a lot of happy times with it. From B town parties to our own house parties, it’s just happiness everywhere. We discover happiness in the smallest corners of the house and streets and rejoice in the presence of our loved ones.

At this festive time, we have been so busy keeping our eyes on the Hindi film industry celebrities who are going from one party to another, be it Manish Malhotra’s bash or Amritpal Singh Bindra.

Also read -Wow! Check out this inside picture from Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash

While we look at celebs who are having a blast in those, here we have the Pataudi family who is having their own happy moments of celebration in their house together and we must say, it is really cute.

So here we are with a couple of inside pictures from this very relatable and cute celebration of Diwali at the Pataudi house. Take a look at the images below:

As we can see how things have become a bit confusing with the aspect of Rangoli that we have no idea if it’s even Diwali anymore or have we skipped directly to Holi. As we mentioned earlier, we discover happiness in the smallest corners and rejoice in the presence of our loved ones. While Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are confused and busy, we can see the kids enjoying the mess.

Well, what can be a simpler form of happiness and joy than this? Small and simple memory speaks a thousand emotions.

Also read -Stunning! Check out Nupur Sanon in her stunningly hot Diwali look

Tell us what you feel about this, in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

Kareena Kapoor Khan Saif Ali Khan Taimur Ali Khan Jeh Pataudi family Bollywood Hindi movies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 18:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kavya: OMG! Shubh gets possessive about Kavya, fights Adhiraj
MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floors. Some are all set for launches in the...
Amazing! Today marks 12 years of Rockstar and here’s what Imtiaz Ali and Nargis Fakhri have to share with the fans, check it out
MUMBAI: In today’s date, there is countless content available to watch or stream and the audience are really opened to...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Angad's doppelganger to create misunderstandings between him and Sahiba
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront regarding delivering some great news, and now we are back with...
Temptation Island India Season1 : Exclusive! This is when Elvish Yadav will enter the house and advice the contestants about love
MUMBAI :  Temptation Island is an American reality show where several couples who agree to live with a group of singles...
Hey Salman Khan fans! Here’s your chance to meet the superstar at the BIGG BOSS House
MUMBAI: From unusual equations brewing, to fights, dramas and romance, Bigg Boss 17 has been keeping the audiences...
Anupamaa : Kya Baat Hai! Anupama shifts to the USA alone; leaves family behind
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Imtiaz
Amazing! Today marks 12 years of Rockstar and here’s what Imtiaz Ali and Nargis Fakhri have to share with the fans, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Imtiaz
Amazing! Today marks 12 years of Rockstar and here’s what Imtiaz Ali and Nargis Fakhri have to share with the fans, check it out
Box office
Box office! Jigarthanda DoubleX wins hearts whereas Aankh Micholi falls flat again, here are the collection of the movie
Amritpal Singh
Wow! Check out this inside picture from Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash
Janhvi
Stunning! Janhvi Kapoor is looking stunning as she preps for her Diwali, check out the latest photoshoot
PALAK TIWARI
OMG! Palak Tiwari gets trolled for not sparing money to a beggar, check out the comments
Asin
Wow! From a castle shaped cake to butterflies everywhere, check out Asin’s daughter Arin’s 6th princess themed birthday bash