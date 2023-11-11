Happy Times! Can you guess if it’s Rangoli or Holi at the Pataudi House? Check out the deets inside

MUMBAI: Festivals bring a lot of happy times with it. From B town parties to our own house parties, it’s just happiness everywhere. We discover happiness in the smallest corners of the house and streets and rejoice in the presence of our loved ones.

At this festive time, we have been so busy keeping our eyes on the Hindi film industry celebrities who are going from one party to another, be it Manish Malhotra’s bash or Amritpal Singh Bindra.

While we look at celebs who are having a blast in those, here we have the Pataudi family who is having their own happy moments of celebration in their house together and we must say, it is really cute.

So here we are with a couple of inside pictures from this very relatable and cute celebration of Diwali at the Pataudi house. Take a look at the images below:

As we can see how things have become a bit confusing with the aspect of Rangoli that we have no idea if it’s even Diwali anymore or have we skipped directly to Holi. As we mentioned earlier, we discover happiness in the smallest corners and rejoice in the presence of our loved ones. While Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are confused and busy, we can see the kids enjoying the mess.

Well, what can be a simpler form of happiness and joy than this? Small and simple memory speaks a thousand emotions.

