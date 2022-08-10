Hard to take eyes off this beautiful picture of 16-year-old Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/27/2023 - 19:14
movie_image: 
Samantha

MUMBAI : Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently made headlines for her performance as Shakuntala in Shaakuntalam. With her Disney princess-like appearance in the film, the actress won the hearts of the audience while showing a range of emotions that spoke aloud about her acting spectacle. While the actress has always treated us with her ever-charming persona on the screen, this time she is here to leave us all awestruck with her 16-year-old picture and rejuvenate our retro vibes. 

Samantha recently took to her social media and shared a picture of 16 years old herself, in which she can be seen donning a retro look and wearing a one-piece dress wherein she is looking nothing less than a beauty. As she shared her beautiful picture, she wrote on the same -

"16 year old me"

Pic here 

On the work front, Samantha has an interesting slate of projects including Kushi, besides Citadel.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shakuntala Shaakuntalam Citadel TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/27/2023 - 19:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Citadel review: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer is a stylish action-packed web series made on a huge scale
MUMBAI:For the past couple of years, we have been hearing about a web series titled Citadel which stars Priyanka Chopra...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Oh No! Kapil will be shocked to hear from Josh that Raghav is getting together with Prachi again
MUMBAI:   Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Kairav and Muskaan come closer; Surekha keeps an eye
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! Cookiees Faisal Jameel roped in for web series Dahaad
MUMBAI:   With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on OTT in terms of...
'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' contestant Shiv Thakare kickstarts his journey with blessings from Siddhivinayak
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss16 fame Shiv Thakare is all set to take on the adventure of a lifetime in the upcoming season of...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Amazing! Sai shows Amba a unique side
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha is back with another party number 'Bareilly Ke Bazaar' from her upcoming film, Chatrapathi
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha is back with another party number 'Bareilly Ke Bazaar' from her upcoming film, Chatrapathi
Exclusive! Bad Boy actor Namashi Chakraborty on his brother Mimoh Chakraborty, “I feel the industry was too harsh on him”
Exclusive! Bad Boy actor Namashi Chakraborty on his brother Mimoh Chakraborty, “I feel the industry was too harsh on him”
Shraddha Kapoor
10 years of Aashiqui 2: Here is what Shraddha Kapoor has to say to her fans
Aayush Sharma
SHOCKING! These spouses of Bollywood actors were targeted by trolls
Sooraj Pancholi
Jian Khan suicide case: Must Read! Sooraj Pancholi’s family hopes for the actor’s acquittal for the verdict on April 28th
Rakul Preet Singh
Shocking! "She is looking very uncomfortable and insecure", netizens troll Rakul Preet Singh on her latest outfit