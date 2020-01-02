Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are now engaged!

MUMBAI: Cricketing star and all-rounder Hardik Pandya has often been in the news for his link-ups with actresses and relationship status.

The latest one to join that bandwagon was none other than actor and performer, Natasa Stankovic. But even in this case, there wasn't any confirmation so far.

But that seems to be a thing of the past now as Pandya has seemingly made it official with Stankovic now. The actor was seen ringing in New Year's Eve with Pandya, where Pandya posted an image with Stankovic holding hands and captioned it, 'Starting the year with my firework.'

According to reports, Hardik’s brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri had held a Diwali bash day for close family members and Natasa not just attended it, but she was also the guest of honor there earlier.

Natasa went on to confirm that she and Pandya are now engaged. She was last seen in Nach Baliye 9, where she participated with her ex, Aly Goni.

