Hardik Pandya’s cool way to flaunt his creatively designed denim jacket

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2020 09:00 AM

MUMBAI: Cricketer Hardik Pandya, who is engaged to Satyagraha actress Natasa Stankovic, has shared a stylish picture of himself on his Instagram handle.

In the picture shared by him, the handsome lad can be seen flaunting his creatively designed denim jacket. It’s a collage of two photos wherein one showcases the front side while the other one gives a glimpse of the back side. The highlight of the denim jacket is that it has an adorable picture which shows three little four-legged creatures. Take a look below, and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the personal front, Hardik Pandya, who was seen in filmmaker Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan, recently got engaged to actress Natasa Stankovic, who recently made headlines for participating in dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.

