Hardik Pandya’s latest photo wins Natasa Stankovic’s heart; the actress calls him her ‘happy face’

MUMBAI: It seems Natasa Stankovic, who is a popular name in the world of glamour, is mesmerized by her fiancé Hardik Pandya’s latest Instagram picture.
Wondering why we say so? Well, Hardik, who is a well-known name in the world of cricket, took to his social media handle and shared his 1000th Instagram post. It’s a picture that sees him flashing a happy smile that will instantly brighten up your mood.
The Indian international cricketer captioned his post as, “Instagram post number 1000.”
To this, his fiancée wrote, “My happy face.”
A few days back, Hardik and Natasa surprised everyone with their engagement news. The duo got engaged on a dreamy yacht in Dubai. The two are going strong and make for a hot and stylish couple.
On the work front, Natasa made her debut in Bollywood with the Prakash Jha directorial Satyagraha. She is also known for her participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9.
