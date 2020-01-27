Hardik Pandya’s latest photo wins Natasa Stankovic’s heart; the actress calls him her ‘happy face’

MUMBAI: It seems Natasa Stankovic, who is a popular name in the world of glamour, is mesmerized by her fiancé Hardik Pandya’s latest Instagram picture.

Wondering why we say so? Well, Hardik, who is a well-known name in the world of cricket, took to his social media handle and shared his 1000th Instagram post. It’s a picture that sees him flashing a happy smile that will instantly brighten up your mood.

The Indian international cricketer captioned his post as, “Instagram post number 1000.”

To this, his fiancée wrote, “My happy face.”

