Harman Singha on his role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, “It’s a short and sweet but beautiful character” – Exclusive

MUMBAI :Harman Singha is known for his performances in web series like The Trip, Potluck, and more. He is also a host, writer, and director, and will be seen in upcoming movies like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Yaariyan 2.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Harman and spoke to him about what he enjoys the most, upcoming projects, and more...

You are an actor, writer, and host; so what do you enjoy the most?

Primarily I was working behind the camera as an assistant director then as a writer, then directed and produced my own content. So, the pleasure of writing something alone on a laptop and seeing it translate in front of 100 people who have come together to make it happen is a different kind of rush. At the same time, when you are hosting live, it’s not about the lines, it’s about your personality coming onto the camera which is a different kind of rush. But, nowadays I am enjoying acting a lot. So, acting has taken the centre stage in my life. For me, it’s all connected and it’s leading to a point where I can happily tell my own stories whether I am acting in them or not.

As your brother Rannvijay Singha is also in the industry, a lot of people would have thought that it was easy for you to get work.

I always tell people that if my brother could launch me in the film, then till now, I would have been launched. I love the fact that he has made a path for all of us. But, the truth is that he is only five years older than me. When I came to Mumbai, he was 25 and I was 20. He was also discovering how to go about in the industry at that time. Most of the people that I have worked with, I have met somewhere through Rannvijay. So, it does make it easier. But, you have to perform the job; you have to be decent at what you do to go further. I had a clear thought Rannvijay will be in front of the camera, and I will be the writer-director behind the camera. And now, things have evolved into such a thing that we are almost being cast for similar roles. He is my third parent and he is the ultimate sibling that anybody can have, so it doesn’t get better than that.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects.

There’s a script that I am working on for Rannvijay to act in. We had done this 10 years back, but we were not successful. We were making a film which I was directing and he was acting in it. 10 years later, we have decided to do it again because we have worked a lot outside but we haven’t worked together. Also, I have done acting in two films, and I am very excited about that, one is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. I am doing a nice character in that; it’s a short and sweet but beautiful character. Then there’s a film called Yaariyan 2 where I am playing the antagonist. There’s also a show on Amazon that is produced by Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia.

