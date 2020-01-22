Haryana, witnesses its first ever Film Festival which begins Today

MUMBAI: The Haryana Film Festival , motivated by Mr. Satish Kaushik, Chairman Haryana Film Policy who isn’t just the Guest of Honour at the event but also the major force behind the initiation of this event to promote Haryanvi Film Industry.

Dated across 22nd to 24th of January the festival is to be held at the Golden Galaxy Resort, Faridabad.

Supported by Picturetime Digiplex in collaboration with Janta TV, the festival opens doors to a three day event that shall entail screenings of several films inclusive of popular bollywood flicks and regional Haryanvi films catered to the taste of the audience.

These films shall be screened at mobile digital theatres, a concept set up by Picturetime, that will feature inflatable moving digital mobile theatres at the event.

These mobile theatres put up by Picture Time Digiplex, a mobile theatre company that uses these theatres to take films to rural areas where there are no theatre screens are 150 seaters equipped with air condition and 5.1 dolby system that give you an experience of watching a film in a high tech theatre.

The festival shall also be organising a film, music and entertainment award program where noted names of Haryana entertainment filed such as famous social media influencers, you tubers, actors, filmmaker’s and various artists shall be felicitated for their contribution to Haryana Entertainment.

While Honourable Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Mahonar Lal Khattar shall be the Chief Guest at the event, the Guest of Honour would be Shri Vipul Goel, Ex Cabinet Minister, Govt of Haryana and Filmmaker, Producer, actor and Chairman of Haryana Film Promotion Board, Mr. Satish Kaushik.

The aforesaid festival shall also see the presence noted political leaders such as Shri. Moolchand Sharma, Transport Minister, Govt of Haryana.

Being it’s first ever year, the three day event shall see the presence of n number of celebrities guests such as actors Shakti Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhary, Bhagyashree Yashpal Sharma, Himanshi Khurana alongwith filmmaker’s Anil Sharma and Singer Mannot Noor.

The Films, Music and Entertainment award function shall host performances by leading names in Haryana such as Sapna Chaudhary, Punjabi sensation Ashok Masti, Haryanvi Actor and Singer Dev Kumar Deva and Anu Kadyan and a special performance by Sufi singer, Lakhwinder Wadali.

Other celebrity guests present would be actors Eijaz Khan, Ashutosh Kaushik, Singers Khatir, Sumit Goswami, Bollywood Choreographer Sandip Soparrkar and film score composer Shankar Sahney and may other noted names.

In playing a major role behind the commencement of the festival, Satish Kaushik says “Promoting and encouraging the Haryana Film Industry has always been on my mind. I have been working on the execution of this vision since a while and I am thankful to Honourable Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar Ji, because of whose restless support, this vision could take a concrete shape. This shall also be like a boost for all Haryanvi artists to come forward with their talent. In a country like ours where films are the most popular and powerful means of entertainment and an enriching culture of Film festivals has become so common in the recent past, bringing Haryana on the map of Indian Film Festivals is like a dream come true”

On Picturetime being associated with Haryana Film Festival, Sushil Chaudhary, CEO, Picturetime, says “It gives me great pleasure to announce that Picturetime and Janta TV are organising the Haryana Film Festival along with the Film, music and entertainment awards for the first time ever in Haryana. I sincerely thank Hon. Chief Minister, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar Ji & Mr Satish Kaushik Ji , Chairman Haryana Film Promotion Board for supporting us for this event.”