Hats-Off! Deepika Padukone gives a befitting reply when asked about taking Ranveer’s permission for steamy scenes in Gehraiyaan

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi took the internet by storm with the proximity between their characters in Gehraiyaan. The trailer had a lot of intimate scenes and a lot of kissing scenes between Deepika and Siddhant and it had raised a lot of eyebrows. However, there were reactions like whether Deepika took Ranveer Singh's permission to shoot such bold scenes to which Deepika had this epic reaction.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Deepika said, "It’s stupid that we’re even reacting to it. I think, for us, that’s the most important thing. I don’t read comments. I’m pretty certain even he doesn’t. And, I think. Yuck! It just feels so stupid." The doting wife said that her spouse is very proud of her. Deepika said that Ranveer is extremely proud of the film that they have made. She added that the Cirkus actor is very proud of her performance too.

Gehraiyaan is the first film that got an ‘intimacy director’ on board. Dar Gai served as the intimacy director on the sets of Gehrayiaan. Recently, even Deepika Padukone reacted to the need of having an ‘intimacy director’.

The Pathan actress said that it didn't have anything to do with gender. She said that it was all for the comfort of the actors. Deepika said that since intimacy is a part of the film and key to the story, to bring it in a relatable manner and to depict it correctly, they had an intimacy director on set.

Credit: BollywoodLife



