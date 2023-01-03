Have Bollywood celebs started respecting their fans by giving selfies?

MUMBAI :It was always said that Bollywood celebs don’t respect their fans and they just try to be good with them when it comes to promotions of their movies. A lot of times B-Town celebs are also compared to South celebs because actors down South always meet their fans with open arms and click pictures with them.

We do have celebs like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and others who greet fans very warmly. But, it looks like now even other celebs have also started respecting their fans and giving them selfies.

Recently, Ananya Panday was clicked outside her yoga classes, and when a few men asked for pictures, he happily posed for them. Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the airport and both the actors also very happily clicked selfies with the fans.



Even netizens on social media are appreciating the sweet gesture of the celebs. Do you think that other celebs should also start following the footsteps of Kartik, Sara, Ranveer, Shraddha, and others? Let us know in the comments below.

Well, Bollywood is going through a rough phase. 2022 wasn’t a great year for the industry as many big films failed to make a mark at the box office. With Pathaan getting a great response, it was expected that the other releases might also get a good response. But, Shehzada and Selfiee, both have failed to make a mark at the box office.

Now, all eyes are on the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

