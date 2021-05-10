Have a look at Amitabh Bachchan's charitable work over the years

MUMBAI: After the trolling of Bollywood celebrities, Amitabh Bachchan shared a list of charitable work done by him.

The actor wrote on his blog, "Yes I do charity, but have ever believed it to be done, then spoken of... it is embarrassing, in too great a self-consciousness... of one that has ever felt shy of public presence despite the profession - one that has to find its USP in public domains is relevant today for me..."

Have a look at the philanthropy work of Amitabh Bachchan.

1. He paid off bank loans of 1500 farmers from his personal fund

Over 1500 farmers bank loans paid off by my personal fund and prevented them from suicide, as the suicide grew... from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, UP et al... calling them over after identifying with respective banks and getting them all to Janak and in the presence of the bank representatives, paying them in person and getting them to strike off the loan, giving each farmer the document that they did not owe any more, that their loan was over and completed and paid back to the bank.

2. Gave succour to families of Pulwama attack martyrs

The brave soldiers at the border of the Country who had been martyred, their lists sought and their families, young wives and their children, some wives pregnant and expectant, given succour...

The martyrs at Pulwama after the terrible terrorist attack, their families spread all over the land contacted and brought to Janak and given succour... at the hands of Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda...

3. Amitabh Bachchan provided food to 4 lakh daily wagers during COVID-19 crisis in 2020

Those that suffered during the COVID-19 last year... providing food for over 400,000 daily wage earners in the country for a month... feeding almost 5000 in the city each day lunch and dinner...

4. Amitabh Bachchan provided provided masks, PPE kits to frontline workers by donating to the Sikh committee

Provided masks, PPE units to front line warriors, Police Hospitals in the thousands... through personal funds... donating to the Sikh Committee that was helping the migrants to travel back home in the Inter-State busses, where the drivers were mostly Sikhs...

5. He booked entire train, chartered three planes for migrant workers

Booked an entire train from Mumbai to UP to carry 2800 migrant passengers free of cost at my expense... and when the destination State blocked the train from coming into their State and cancelled the train... immediately chartered three Indigo Airline planes and flew almost 180 migrants in each flight to UP and Bihar and some to Rajasthan and J&K...

7. Provided set up beds and provided oxygen concentrators in Delhi at a Gurudwara

A 250 to 450-bed care centre set up with further donation at the Rakabganj Sahib Gurudwara today in Delhi and soon to procure for them O2 (Oxygen) concentrators, not in stock or easily available, from overseas limited stock to be donated to Delhi where the need is immense and some to Mumbai... coming in within the week... 50 of them coming in from Poland by 15th and the rest around 150 from perhaps the US... orders placed, some have arrived and given to the Hospital in need...

9. Amitabh Bachchan arranged ventilators to the BMC and municipal hospitals in Mumbai

Ventilators of the immediate need to the BMC and the Municipal Hospitals ordered... around 20 of them, of course within my limited means, to be in, in a few days... some 10 have arrived today and on custom, the release shall be delivered...

10. He donated COVID-19 detection machines to Nanavati Hospital

Three very important detection machines donated to Nanavati Hospital, last week to help in the detection of COVID-19...

