Have a look at chef Tara Sutaria’s menu of the day

MUMBAI: Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria made her debut in Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday.

The actress was very well accepted by the audiences and garnered a lot of love and appreciation for her amazing acting skills and dance moves.

She went to win the hearts of the audiences with her action thriller Marjawan with Sidharth Malhotra.

The actress is very active on social media and regularly entertains her fans through her posts.

During the present lockdown, she was seen trying her hand at cooking, and trust us guys, she nailed it and made some amazing dishes.

She is now back again with something new to offer.

In the picture, we see that she has made a dish called jungle chicken, which looks delicious.

The diva with such pictures proves that she is an amazing cook, and we are happy to see this side of the actress.

