Have a look at Hrithik Roshan's journey from chocolate boy to 'death by chocolate'

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is known as a Greek God. He is known for his incredible acting and dancing skills.

Hrithik is one of the highest paid actors in India. His debut in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai gained him a massive fan following. He also features in the list of the most handsome men in the world. His cuteness and innocence is loved by his female fans.

Hritik has been an inspiration for many youngsters.

Not only the audience but also his juniors and contemporaries in the industry look up to him.

A fan has posted a photograph that shows the actor's journey from a chocolate boy to 'death by chocolate'.

Have a look.