Have a look inside Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue at ITC Grand Bharat; Featuring luxury suites and events costing Rs 1.5 Crore

MUMBAI: On Friday, March 15, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat married at Manesar, which is located outside of Gurgaon and around 37 kilometers from Delhi. The ITC Grand Bharat, a five-star resort tucked away in the foothills of the Aravallis and regarded as one of the priciest wedding venues in all of Delhi-NCR, is the site of the actor couple's lavish nuptials.

The cost of a wedding at the opulent location varies based on several criteria, including the guest list and décor. According to a package deal on MyEvent Deals, the venue charges approximately Rs 1.47-1.50 crore for a destination wedding with 200 guests.

Considering the opulence of the weddings held at ITC Grand Bharat, the décor is also somewhat pricey. GetYourVenue claims that the venue's basic décor for an outdoor wedding starts at Rs 2 lakh.

The Grand Bharat features three wedding venues, Prithvi, Jal, and Agni, which can accommodate between 100 and 500 guests, along with 100 suites, 4 Presidential villas, and a 27-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course.

After dating for a while, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are getting married in front of their loved ones. According to reports, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Sharma, and Zoya Akhtar, friends from the industry are probably going to be there.

