Have a look at Rakul Preet’s diet during the lockdown

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. In 2014, she made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan. She has been a part of commercially successful Telugu films like Venkatadri Express (2013), Current Theega (2014), Loukyam (2014), and many more.

Her recent Hindi projects include De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan.

The actress is known for her cuteness and dance moves, and has a huge fan following in the South as well as in Bollywood. She is extremely focused on fitness.

During the present lockdown, we are all practicing self-isolation and social distancing. While some of us are eating way more junk than usual, the actress is sticking to healthy, home-cooked food.

Well, this does motivate us to eat healthy during the lockdown and stay fit even while being indoors.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Indian 2, Attack, and Thank God.

