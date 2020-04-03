Have a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday wishes for a special someone

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor made her acting debut in the 2010 drama Teen Patti, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ben Kingsley, and R. Madhavan. In 2013, the actress got her breakthrough role in Mohit Suri's romantic musical drama Aashiqui 2, the sequel to the 1990 film Aashiqui. Her role in the ABCD series began when she starred in ABCD 2 in the role of a hip-hop dancer who competed in an international hip-hop competition alongside her childhood friend Suresh Mukund (essayed by Varun Dhawan).

In addition to being extremely good looking, Shraddha is one of the talented actresses our industry boasts of. She is often seen engaging in fun banter with her co-actors as well as the media. It is no wonder she has a massive fan following.

The diva was last seen in Street Dancer 3D. Her acting and dance moves were loved and appreciated by the classes and the masses.

The actress recently took to social media to wish a special someone in her life.

Have a look.

Well, the bond between her pet dog Shyloh is evident in these pictures.

On the work note, the actress will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next rom-com slated for a 2021 release.

