Have a look at the actors who are banned from visited these countries

From Urvashi Rautela to Salman Khan have a look at the actors who cannot visit few countries in the world
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 18:55
movie_image: 
Urvashi Rautela

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen these actors visiting different parts of the world for different reasons, we often see our favorite actors getting clicked around the airport.

But do you know there are few celebrities who are banned from traveling to a few countries, and let us have a look at the list of actors who are banned from travelling to a few countries.

Urvashi Rautela

Actress Urvashi Rautela is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in Indian acting space, but do you the actress is banned from travelling to Pakistan, yes you heard right, earlier Urvashi asserted that she can never travel to Pakistan "officially" as she has been crowned twice as Miss Universe. And, travelling to Pakistan is against her contract  

Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan, the bankable star of Indian cinema is indeed one of the most loved actors, do you know the actor could not go to the United Kingdom after the Supreme Court overturned a court ruling suspending his five-year sentence in the 1998 poaching case. But after a 12-year break, he returned to the UK in 2017. Therefore we can say that the ban was revoked or exceptions were made.

Also read – Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya shares a picture with a mystery man, says “Don’t I have the right to be happy?”

Sunny Deol

One of the most loved actors Sunny is banned in Pakistan because of many powerful patriotic films. Sunny Deol was banned in the country because of the harsh dialogues he spoke against Pakistan in film, resulting in him and his film being banned in Pakistan.

Gigi Hadid

In 2017, Gigi Hadid;s sister posted a video to Instagram of Hadid holding up a cookie shaped like Buddha and squinting her eyes. After the post, the internet was ablaze with criticism over her insensitivity, Gigi Hadid apologized but the damage was done. Hadid was banned from traveling to China

Well these are some of the names of the actors who were banned in different countries, what are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Wow! Shivaleeka Oberoi raises temperature as she enjoys her holiday at the beach side

Sunny Deol Gigi Hadid Salman Khan BOLLYWOOD ACTORS BANNED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 18:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dhruv Tara: Woah! Tara assists Dhruv in the surgery
MUMBAI:  Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Danger! Iblis tries to kill Ali
MUMBAI: SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
Wow! These latest clicks of Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya Deol are giving some major couple goals
MUMBAI: Bobby Deol is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in Indian cinema over the time with his amazing...
Exclusive! 'I am ok to underplay any character if I need to do" Shalini Chauhan
MUMBAI: Actress Shalini Chauhan is getting some amazing response for her recently released ott show titled Inspector...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Sahiba's shop on fire, Sahiba shattered
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Sahiba stops Ajeet from taking a decision, Ajeet convinced to sell the shop
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
1
Wow! These latest clicks of Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya Deol are giving some major couple goals
Latest Video
Related Stories
1
Wow! These latest clicks of Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya Deol are giving some major couple goals
1
Wow! Shivaleeka Oberoi raises temperature as she enjoys her holiday at the beach side
Aaliya Siddiqui
Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya shares a picture with a mystery man, says “Don’t I have the right to be happy?”
Shah Rukh Khan
Really! Shah Rukh Khan’s doppleganger amuses netizens, say “Bhai 90s ki Yad Dila Di”
shares pictures with him and Nysa Devgn
Kya Baat Hai! Orry Awatramani meets Rahul Gandhi in London, shares pictures with him and Nysa Devgn
1
Must read! Fans praise Aparshakti Khurana and Ayushmann Khurana for this gesture, say "Bhagwan aise bete har maa baap ko de"