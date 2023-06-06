Have a look at the actors who are banned from visiting certain countries

Urvashi Rautela

MUMBAI: Over the time, we have seen actors visiting different parts of the world for different reasons and are often clicked around the airport for the same. 

But, do you know that there are few celebrities who are banned from traveling to a few countries? Let us have a look at the list of actors who cannot travel to certain places. 

Urvashi Rautela

Actress Urvashi Rautela is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in Indian acting space. But, do you know, the actress is banned from travelling to Pakistan. Yes, you heard right. Earlier, Urvashi asserted that she can never travel to Pakistan "officially" as she has been crowned as Miss Universe, twice. Travelling to Pakistan is against her contract. 

Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan, the bankable star of Indian cinema is indeed one of the most loved actors. Do you know, the actor could not visit the United Kingdom after the Supreme Court overturned a court ruling suspending his five-year sentence in the 1998 poaching case. But after a 12-year break, he returned to the UK in 2017. Therefore, we can say that the ban was revoked or exceptions were made.

Sunny Deol

One of the most loved actors, Sunny is banned in Pakistan because of many powerful patriotic films. Sunny Deol was banned in the country because of the harsh dialogues he delivered against Pakistan in films, resulting in him and his film being banned in Pakistan.

Gigi Hadid

In 2017, Gigi Hadid's sister posted a video on Instagram of Hadid holding up a cookie shaped like Buddha and squinting her eyes. After the post, the internet was ablaze with criticism over her insensitivity. Gigi Hadid apologized, but the damage was done. She was banned from traveling to China. 

Well, these are some of the names of the actors who were banned in different countries. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

