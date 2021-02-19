Have a look at the best first photos of celebs after their wedding

MUMBAI: In the past few years, the entertainment industry has witnessed many starry weddings. From Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas to Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone, many celeb couples finally said 'I do' to their partners.

However, many opted for private and intimate set-ups. Recently, Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman-beau Vaibhav Rekhi in the actress' house. Although their pictures from the ceremony were released the next day, the couple did pose for the paps after getting married.

Have a look at the best first photos of celebs post their wedding.

11

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi



Dia got married for the second time on February 15. She wore a stunning red silk saree as her bridal outfit. She tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi and the couple looked all too happy after the wedding ceremony.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone



Ranveer and Deepika got married as per Konkani and Sindhi traditions in Italy's Lake Como. The couple made their first public appearance as husband and wife at the Mumbai airport. The two were dressed in Sabyasachi outfits. While Ranveer wore a cream-coloured kurta-churidar set with a Nehru jacket, Deepika wore a similar coloured outfit with a silk red and gold dupatta.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas



Priyanka and Nick's wedding was nothing less than a fairytale. Their first appearance as a married couple was when they were leaving Jodhpur. Priyanka dressed in a teal green saree and Nick in a beige outfit. The couple got married in Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Credits: Times Now