Have a look at the biggest Bollywood and South crossovers we will witness in 2021

MUMBAI: The Indian film industry boasts of some of the most entertaining plots. With an average production of 2,000 films in 20 languages every year, it has often seen big booms in its revenue growth. Two of the biggest film industries, Bollywood and South, have a huge fan base.

But what gets fans even more excited is witnessing big names of both cinemas coming together under one big banner. Not only does it double up the fandom, but also introduces well-known faces from varied background to its mainstream audience.

Talking about 2021, there are a few projects lined up this year, which is going to witness crossovers with big names from Bollywood and South will be joining hands. Have a look.

Brahmastra

Earlier slated for a 2020 release, and now postponed for 2021, Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra is one of the most awaited projects. Apart from being the first film to bring love birds, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia, on-screen, the film will also see Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni in a pivotal role. Even though this is not the first Hindi film for the actor, who starred in the 1990 film Shiva. But with the huge ensemble of the film including Amitabh Bachchan, it will be interesting to see what his role has to offer.

RRR

The upcoming Telugu-language period drama is set to have a multilingual release and will star Alia Bhatt as the female lead. The actress is all set to make her Telugu debut with this one, along with Ajay Devgn who will also be a part of the project.

K.G.F: Chapter 2

This one is yet again an awaited film, and fans have already demanded a national holiday to be announced on its release date. What’s more interesting is that the film will see Sanjay Dutt play the role of an antagonist, against Kannada actor Yash. The film also has Raveena Tandon, in a never-seen-before avatar.

Mission Majnu

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to foray into Bollywood with Mission Majnu. The film stars Siddharth Malhotra in the lead and the movie has already gone on the floors. The first look of the film has got fans looking forward to it ardently.

