Have a look at the Bollywood movies where actresses were older than the actors

MUMBAI: Bollywood has seen many onscreen Jodis over the time, the chemistry between the lead pair is the main thing in any movie and especially while making a love story, over the time some Bollywood onscreen Jodis received great love from the fans all over and sometimes we see some odd pairing. Having said that we have seen Bollywood onscreen Jodis where the actress is elder than her co-actor but some of them were loved by the fans and some were not.

Today let us see that onscreen couple where actors were younger than their heroines:

Akshay Khanna – Dimple Kapadia

Dil Chahta Hai is the movie where we have this amazing pairing, this onscreen Jodi of Sid and Tara in the movie was loved by the fans all over and this was the example we can say where the actress was elder than the actor, but in spite of this they both looked amazing in the movie and till today we love to see this movie and their part.

Shahid Kapoor – Rani Mukerji

Shahid Kapoor – Rani Mukerji is one of the mismatched on-screen pair the fans felt upon its release, this Joi was seen back in 2009 in movie Dil Bole Hadippa!, this was the story about a young woman who pretends to be a man to join an all-male cricket team. In this onscreen Jodi, we see the actress was elder than the actor and was majorly mismatched Jodi as per the fans, and fans also said that they could not connect with the chemistry between them. And the movie was a box office flop.

Ranbir Kapoor – Konkona Sen

This lovely pair was seen in the movie Wake up Sid, the movie was Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, this movie also witnessed that the actor is younger than the actress, but this onscreen Jodi was loved in their own simple way and the way their love story was presented in the movie,

Imran Khan – Kareena Kapoor

Lost from movies actor Imran was seen with Kareena Kapoor not once but twice, Imran and Kareena did 2 movies, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, well both these movies were opened for mixed reactions from the fans all over and here to we see the actress was elder than co-actor.

Ranbir Kapoor – Aishwarya Rai

In the year 2016, we have seen one of the most loved on-screen Jodi which was Ranbir Kapoor – Aishwarya Rai from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, this musical romantic drama film directed, produced and written by Karan Johar. The movie also gave an example where the actress was elder than the actor, but this amazing Jodi went to win the hearts all over and was loved by the fans, the movie went to become a commercial success

Well, these were movies which gave a perfect example where the actor was younger than the actress and having said few onscreen Jodis were loved while the others were not, apart from the above-mentioned names few other onscreen Jodis with a young actor and elder actress were SRK – Deepa Shahi (Maya Mamsaab), Akshay Kumar and Rekha (Khiladiyon ka Khiladi), Shilpa Shukla and Shadab (B.A. Pass), Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor (Ki and Ka), Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandes (Flying Jatt), Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif (Baar Baar Dekho).

