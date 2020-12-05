Have a look at the celebrities who were indulge into twitter war with Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Ever since the Queen actress Kangana Ranaut is on Twitter,she has she has been making headlines for her tweets. Be it slamming Maharastra's CM, celebs, or politicians; Kangana has not spared anyone and is often seen targeting them through video messages. Oftentimes, her tweets don't go well with others and she has found herself in the midst of several legal cases and controversies.

Recently, she took to Twitter and shared a tweet on the ongoing farmers' protest. Her tweet didn't go down well with many and they slammed the actress. One among them was singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Kangana, in one of her tweets, called Diljit "Karan Johar ka paltu", the same didn't go down well with the singer and he replied to the actress with an equally bold tweet. On December 3, Twitter was all about Kangana and Diljit's verbal spat.

Diljit is not the only one with whom Kangana has gotten into a Twitter spat. Earlier, we have seen her getting into an argument with singer Sona Mohapatra, Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, and many more. While some ignored Kangana's tweets, some gave it back to the actress with equally bold and fierce tweets.

Let's take a look at a few of them below:

Kangana Ranaut- Diljit Dosanjh

On December 2, Kangana took to Twitter and wrote, "Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now."

Diljit replied to Kangana by writing, "She Said Paltu .. Te Fer Ki jawab Bannda C Mera ? Naley oney Sadi Bazurag Maata Nu 100rs Dihadi Wali Kiha.. Woman oh Kalli Aa ? Eh card na kehdo.. Gal Te Avo Jo Bhaunki aa .. Mai sarey Daa Pech Jaanda TUADEY Je Teri Rab Wargi maa Nu 100rs Dihadi Wai boleya hunda..?

Kangana Ranaut- Swara Bhasker

Kangana was one of the most active celebs who came out to voice their opinion on the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. While many sought justice for the late actor, there were a few who weren't happy with the way his girlfriend and prime accused Rhea Chakraborty was being treated. Kangana slammed Rhea and it was Swara Bhaker, who came out in support of Rhea.

Both Kangana and Swara took indirect digs at each other. In one of her interviews, and tweets, Kangana said that she will return her award if proven wrong in accusing Rhea. When the AIIMS report in Sushant's case was out, Swara had tweeted, "Weren't some people ging to return their government bestowed awards?" Check out Kangana's reply:

Kangana Ranaut- Taapsee Pannu

In one of her tweets, Kangana called Taapsee Pannu a B-grade actress. Post which, Taapsee took to Twitter and wrote, "Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na." Check out their tweets:

ALSO READ – (Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar, the actor-director duo fans are missing! )

Kangana Ranaut-Sona Mohapatra

Kangana had called Rhea Chakraborty "small time druggie". The same didn't go down well with Sona Mohapatra and she targetted Kangana, in her tweets. Post which, Kangana had blocked Sona from Twitter and the singer had written, "& when I clicked to check what Adi was talking about cus I don’t really follow her.. discovered this!! Down pointing backhand indexHilarious. Kangana wants to criticise everyone & everything but doesn’t know the world works on reciprocity? Have to know how to take it, if you keep dishing it out. #fairplay"

Not just Kangana, even her sister-manager Rangoli Chandel has targetted everyone, who have spoken against the actress. She even slammed Richa Chadha and Taapsee Pannu.

SOURCE – TIMES NOW NEWS

ALSO READ – (Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham to shoot for Pathan in Abu Dhabi; details inside )