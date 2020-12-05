Have a look at the Celebs who wrapped up films during the pandemic

MUMBAI: Due to the pandemic and lockdown globally, we see the world was going through tough times and many businesses were affected adversely, and also having said the entertainment industry too was hardly hit.

However, as soon as the lockdown was lifted and the government allowed the shooting of films to start, many celebs stepped out to begin shooting for their projects. Akshay Kumar was among the first few celebs who had started filming for his movie Bell Bottom. Salman Khan, too, had started shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Salman Khan

Salman was supposed to wrap up his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai earlier this year and the movie was going to be an Eid release. However, owing to the current situation, the shooting had to the halted in March. However, the actor started shooting for the film after the lockdown and soon wrapped up the film in October alongside Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Schroff.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay was among the first celebs to go back to work along with Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi for the film, Bell Bottom. The cast of the film had flown to Scotland for the shooting. Akshay along with his wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara had jetted out to the country. The actor had also shared various looks from the film on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

While the actress is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena went back to work after the lockdown. She wrapped up the shoot of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir had shared a candid photo with Kareena amidst a field. While Aamir is still shooting for the much-awaited film, which was supposed to be a Christmas 2020 release, Kareena wrapped up the film and then went on to continue various projects.

Sunil Ibrahim

Directed by Sunil Ibrahim, the film Roy was finished within the 30 days amid the pandemic. It went on floors in September. It stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sija Rose George. The Malayalam film is a family thriller that was shot indoors and the rest in a controlled environment.

