Have a look at the expensive outfits worn by celeb kids

MUMBAI: We seem any Star kids are already getting so much love from the fans all over, we just wait to see a single glimpse of our favourite star kid, and they always get paped around the city, and to look the best possible way they prefer designer clothes and have always looked stunning whenever we see them attending any parties or functions. While they look stunning in designer wear, netizens have always wondered how much the outfits would have cost.

Many-a-times, netizens manage to dig deep and find the price of the outfits worn by the celebs, there are times when their efforts go in vain. But, it's not always celebs who make headlines with their expensive outfits, their kids, too, are not far behind. We have often seen celeb kids stepping out in style wearing outfits worth a whopping amount. Just like their parents' designer clothes, star-kids clothes are also a highlight when they are papped in and around the city.

Be it Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan or Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's munchkin Taimur Ali Khan; these celeb kids' have worn some of the most expensive outfits during their birthday parties, family vacations, or festivals. Let's take a look at a few more celeb kids, who have worn expensive clothes.

Aaradhya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is a fashionista. On her sixth birthday, the little one was seen in a pretty pink ballroom gown that featured floral deets all over it. She looked oh-so-gorgeous in her birthday dress and the cost of the same will make your eyes pop. Aaradhya opted for a Manish Malhotra outfit for her birthday and it costs a whopping Rs 60,000.

Taimur Ali Khan

While during several interviews, Kareena Kapoor has shared that she doesn't prefer high-end brands for her son Taimur, he is often seen in some dapper clothes, which cost a whopping amount. Once, for his Dharmshala trip, Taimur was seen in a Ralph Lauren kids grey sweater. The warm pullover can be yours by spending Rs 12,839.52, approximately.

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is many-a-times spotted wearing high-end brands and looked amazing! For New Year's 2020, Suhana partied with her friends wearing a dress by Balmain. The stunning black coloured dress costs a whopping £2,875, which is approximately Rs 2,70,000.

Khushi Kapoor

How can the list be complete without adding Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor? Just like her sister, Khushi, too, prefers stepping out in style. Once Khushi was seen in a stunning Anita Dongre creation and it was all things stunning. The lehenga cost around Rs 35, 000.

SOURCE – TIMES NOW NEWS

