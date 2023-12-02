Have a look at the lavish new Mumbai house of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani worth rupees 70 crores

MUMBAI :No doubt all eyes are waiting for the Mumbai reception of this beautiful couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the couple who tied the knot on 7th February in Jaisalmer are indeed one of the most loved and followed couple.

We are seeing many pictures and videos which floatong all over the internet directly from the wedding ceremony which are getting lot of love from the fans and winning the hearts of them and now as we know, the couple will be helding a grand reception in Mumbai which will be attended by their Bollywood friends.

The couple will host a reception for their industry friends in Mumbai's St. Regis Hotel tonight. No doubt all eyes are waiting for this grand celebration in Mumbai.

Much before their wedding reception the pictures and videos of the new house of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is floating all over the internet, well it is said that this lavish house is at Pali Hill, Khar, Mumbai and reportedly it is said that it is a wedding gift for his wife Kiara Advani from Hubby Siddharth Malhotra. Reportedly it is also said that the price of this lavish house is around 70 crores.

No doubt the outside glimpses of the house is looking lavish and beautiful and we look forward to see some more amazing pictures and glimpses from the inside.

What are your views on this beautiful couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and this lavish house gifted by husband to his lovely wife, do let us know in the comment section below.

