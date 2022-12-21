Have a look the movie titles which are named after animals

MUMBAI: Bollywood is one such industry where have seen creativity in terms of titles too. Over the time, we have heard and seen many different and wonderful titles which have grab the attention of the fans. Recently, we have seen the trailer of the movie Kuttey which had Arjun Kapoor in the leading role.

Having said that, today, let us have a look at the titles of Bollywood movies which are named after animals.

Bhediya

Movie Bhediya which had Varun Dhawan in the leading role is a horror comedy which also stars Kriti Sanon. The movie got some mixed to positive response from the fans. The title of the movie was named after the animal wolf.

Liger

The movie which is coming from Puri Jagannath had mass actor Vijay Devarakonda along with actress Ananya Pandey. The movie title is Liger, which is the combination of lion and tiger.

Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3

As the name suggests, Tiger series was named after taking reference from the animal Tiger. The movie which has Salman Khan in the leading role along with Katrina Kaif, is now coming back for the third part of the movie.

Nagin

Released in the year 1976, movie Nagin which had Rekha in the leading role is no doubt one of the most loved movies and it is one such movie which has one of the highest recall value till today. The movie title is Nagin, which means Snake in English.

Kuttey

Lastly movie Kuttey, which has Arjun Kapoor in the leading role is named after animal dog. The movie which also has the Konkana Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Raadika Madan and Kumud Mishra in the leading role is already the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out.

Well, these are the movie titles of Bollywood which are named after animals. What are your views on this and which is your favourite? Do let us know in the comment section below.

