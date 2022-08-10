Have a look at the records which are broken by the movie Pathaan

MUMBAI: The movie Pathaan is currently winning the hearts of fans all over the world. The movie which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role also has John Abraham and Deepika Padukone and it is directed by Bang Bang and War director Siddharth Anand.

Much before the release of the movie, it created a strong Buzz all over the internet and we have seen many BTS pictures which were floating all over the internet directly from the sets. Now we can see many videos which are floating all over the internet which are from fans and critics who are praising the actor and the movie, the movie is getting strong positive word of more from fans all over.

Also, we can see the movie is breaking many box office records. Today, let us have a look at these box office records which are broken by the movie Pathaan

Highest on advance booking

Ever since the window of advance booking was opened, the fans have booked the shows. In fact, till the release of the movie, Pathaan became a movie that sold the highest number of tickets in advance booking.

Highest first-day collection

As we all know the movie Pathaan has collected around 58 crores on day 1 when it was released on 25th January, no other Bollywood movie touched this number and Pathan becomes the highest collector on day one.

100 crore in just 2 days

The day one collection of the movie Pathaan was 58 crores and the day 2 collection of the movie was around 70 crores. Pathaan becomes the only Hindi movie to have crossed the 100 crore mark in just 2 days.

Biggest opening on a nonholiday

As we all know 25th January was a nonholiday and Pathaan collecting 58 crores becomes the first ever in movie history to collect the highest numbers on a non-holiday.

Pathaan collects 100 crores globally on day 1

Pathaan becomes the only Hindi movie to collect 100 crores on day 1. Globally, no other movie has registered such a record.

No doubt these are some of the unbelievable records which are been broken by the movie Pathaan and the movie is still winning the hearts of the fans in cinema halls. What are your views on these records broken by the movie Pathaan and how did you like the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

